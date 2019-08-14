Flight attendant dies after contracting measles from sick person on plane

Israel’s Ministry of Health is confirming that a flight attendant has died after she contracted the measles from an infected passenger who boarded a plane that she was working on in New York.

The 46-year-old woman became sick on March 26th during her shift on El Al Airlines flight 002 from the John F. Kennedy Airport to an airport in Tel Aviv.

The woman was then hospitalized in Israel and fell into a coma sometime in April. The woman was then transferred to a quarantined area of the hospital before she was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

All passengers who boarded the flight have been informed of their exposure to the airborne virus and have been urged to contact their primary care physician especially if they begin to experience cold-like symptoms or a fever.

According to the CDC, the measles are an extremely contagious virus that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The report also says that the virus is so potent that 90% of people who have not been vaccinated against the measles will contract it if exposed.

Both the US and Israel are currently experiencing a measles outbreak.