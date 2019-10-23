Flight attendants arrested in money laundering scheme at MIA

Four flight attendants were arrested at Miami International Airport Monday evening after authorities seized more than $22,000 in cash from the suspects during a routine Customs check.

Miami-Dade police said the suspects did not have the proper license to transmit money.

They are identified as Carlos Alberto Munoz Moyano, Maria Del Pilar Roman-Strick, Maria Wilson, and Maria Beatriz Pasten-Cuzmar.

The four came to the US on a flight from Chile, and work for American Airlines.

The airline is reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

The suspects are being held on a $10,000 bond with an immigration hold.