The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for eastern Palm Beach County until 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

So far, up to one inch of rain has fallen, and additional rainfall of two to three inches is expected over the next few hours.

The Flood Advisory is also in effect for Broward County.

Flash Flood Warning including West Palm Beach FL, Boynton Beach FL, Delray Beach FL until 4:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/VQS4pcCj7K — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 24, 2019

Click here for live updates.