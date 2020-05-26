Flood Watch Extended for Broward and Palm Beach Counties

A flood watch is now in effect for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties until 8 p.m. while the flood watch for Mainland Monroe County has been canceled.

The soggy weather over South Florida for the last few days has prompted a special weather statement Monday by the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC says the disturbance currently over Florida has a 20 percent chance for tropical development over the next two days.

Since the weekend, the system has brought widespread showers and thunderstorms across the Sunshine State.

The NHC said a weak surface low could form just off the east coast of Florida and move northward toward Georgia and South Carolina on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The system is not expected to become a tropical cyclone due to strong upper-level winds, according to the NHC.

If it did reach tropical storm strength, the name would be Bertha.

In the other South Florida counties, another round of thunderstorms is expected this afternoon, which will likely cause additional flooding.

Torrential rainfall may produce flooding of poor drainage areas in urban locations as well as small creeks, streams and canals.

Hobe Sound residents are reporting particularly heavy flooding.