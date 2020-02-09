Florida 1st Grade Teacher Tried to Buy Meth During School

A teacher in north Florida faces felony drug charges after she tried to buy methamphetamine while teaching, according to police.

Valerie Lee Prince, a first-grade teacher at Jacksonville Heights Elementary School, was in contact with an undercover officer from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, states a news release.

An audio recording reveals a woman talking to an officer about buying an $85 “eight ball” — an eighth of an ounce — of methamphetamine.

The woman, later identified as Prince, can be heard telling the undercover officer to come to the school before children arrive at 8:30 a.m., or during her lunch break at 11 a.m.

“It was a pretty nonchalant request and the indication was it was no big deal to the suspect,” Clay County Sgt. Vincent Hall says.

Clay County Lt. Domenic Paniccia adds that the teacher had planned to leave the classroom to buy the narcotics, use some and save the rest for her boyfriend.

The sheriff’s office arrested Prince after school, and charged her with possession of methamphetamine.

“In a case like this, for a teacher to be willing to leave the classroom, leave those children and to have the intent to go consume any degree of narcotics and then to return to the classroom setting where she has care of children is unacceptable,” Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels says.

She also admitted she used methamphetamine 10 times within the last five to six months, the news release says.

Court records show that Prince is being held at the Clay County Jail. Her arraignment is scheduled for March 10.