Florida allergy season could be “long and severe,” meteorologists say

Spring is just around the corner and it looks like Floridians who suffer from allergies are going to have a long season.

According to AccuWeather’s annual spring allergy forecast, Florida is set to experience an”above-average” allergy season.

AccuWeather meteorologists said there will be a good deal of rainfall and near-average temperatures on the east coast that will produce plenty of tree, weed, and grass pollen production.

Experts recommend seeing a board-certified allergist before the spring season starts, to get a treatment plan early on.