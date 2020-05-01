Florida Already looking ahead to Phase Two of Re-opening

The Trump administration’s social distancing guidelines expired last night and now many states like Florida are preparing to reopen.

Phase One of the state’s reopening plan doesn’t start until Monday, and South Florida is not included in the initial unbuttoning, but plans are already underway for Phase Two.

The Reopen Florida Task Force recommendations were just released. It gives us our first look at what the task force is recommending for Phase Two. Ultimately, the governor will decide. https://t.co/yVynQporqk — Rebecca Ollier (@BeccaOllier) May 1, 2020

The governor’s task force for reopening the state released its recommendations yesterday on further steps the state should take when conditions warrant.

In Phase Two, restaurants could increase to 75-percent capacity, and gyms could open at 75-percent capacity as well.

Bars and nightclubs could open at 50-percent capacity, and state parks would reopen. And, Governor DeSantis is expected to make an announcement today about reopening state parks.