Florida Animal Shelter Celebrates After Every Dog Adopted For the First Time Ever

Now that Floridians are stuck at home, most want a little company.

As a result, many people are turning to man’s best friend.

Volunteers at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control say every dog has adopted for the first time ever.

The volunteers celebrated in front of empty kennels happy that their furry friends had found good, loving homes where their new master will always be home, at least for the foreseeable future.

Every dog in an West Palm Beach animal shelter found a new home after a record number of adoptions.

The Friends of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control shelter announced “the amazing milestone” on Tuesday in a Facebook post.