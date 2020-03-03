Florida Atlantic University prepares for coronavirus in a mock disaster drill

As of Tuesday, there are 3 presumptive cases of the coronavirus, and emergency officials in Florida are working overtime to prepare for any potential impacts in the state.

Emergency medicine physician residents from Florida Atlantic University’s Schmidt College of Medicine participated in a mock disaster drill involving coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The drill involved mock cruise ship passengers who were exposed to coronavirus. In the scenario, they’ll arrive by bus where they will be detained and isolated in a simulated cruise ship dock setting.