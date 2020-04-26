Florida Authorities Warn of Road Rage Among Mating Alligators

Officials in one part of Florida are telling residents to be on the lookout not only for aggressive drivers on the road, but for alligators with that attitude.

The message came after a nine-foot gator had to be removed from a road in Manatee County on Friday.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office warned motorists that we are in that time of year when alligators are mating and may therefore be more mobile and aggressive.

They posted:

A male gator measuring 9 feet, 2 inches was removed from a roadway after it was spotted “being aggressive with traffic.”

Sheriff’s deputies relocated him to an alligator farm.

Wildlife officials add that the Florida mating season begins in early April and could continue into June.