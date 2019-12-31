Florida bill aims to legalize fireworks on 3 holidays

A new general bill at the Florida Legislature is aiming to provide easier access to fireworks on 3 different holidays: Memorial Day, Independence Day and New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day.

This new bill is still awaiting to go through one more House and Senate Committee vote.

At the moment, you have to be at least 18 years old to purchase fireworks, and are required to fill out paperwork depending on the type of fireworks you buy.

The new bill will allow fireworks for sale, purchase, or use of fireworks that are to be used exclusively during a designated holiday.