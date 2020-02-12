Florida boy brought 2 guns, 4 knives to middle school

A 13-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after he brought two guns and four knives to Jenkins Middle School in Palatka.

Sheriff Deputies responded to a call from the middle school after the school’s resource officer and administrators received a tip about the weapons.

Police say the they discovered the weapons in his backpack, and they don’t know why he was carrying them.

The teen faces multiple felony charges of possession of a weapon on school grounds, the Florida Times-Union reported.

During a news conference Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach said that weapons get on school campuses far too often. He said it’s the second time this year that a middle school student has brought weapons to school.