Florida boy dies after friend accidentally shoots him in the head

Officials in Daytona Beach, Florida are reporting that a 10-year-old has died after his friend accidentally shot him in the head while the two played with a gun.

The incident was reported Saturday around 8:25 pm at a home on South Keech Street.

Authorities say the two were visiting the home of the teen’s relative when the boys somehow broke into a locked bedroom and located a semi-automatic pistol that was in a locked drawer. The child and the teen then began playing with the weapon when it went off and a bullet struck the child in the head.

When authorities arrived, they found the child laying face down on the floor and bleeding from his mouth.

He was then rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead Tuesday.

Authorities say they are still investigating the incident, however, Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri did report that they do not believe the cause of the incident was due to the owner’s negligence and that the owner “did what they felt necessary to secure the firearm.”