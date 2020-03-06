Florida boy left alone without water and food for 9 days

Police arrested a 39-year-old Florida woman after she left a boy alone in terrible conditions.

Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Autumn Lee Beede on Saturday, and charged her with child neglect.

Investigators conducted a welfare check on Feb. 14 at a home in Cantonment and found the boy living in a dirty home without running water or electricity for nine days.

The child’s name, age and relationship to Beede are unknown.

The child told deputies he survived by going to neighbors’ homes to ask for food, the report said.

Reports say Beede was released from jail, and it is not known where the child is staying right now.