Florida brewery puts shelter dogs on beer cans to help them get adopted

A Florida brewery is raising awareness by putting shelter dogs on beer cans to help them get adopted.

Motorworks Brewing in Florida in Bradenton, Florida teamed up with a local shelter and started featuring adoptable dogs on their beer cans in efforts to find the dogs a home.

Hans Wohlgefahrt, the Manatee County Animal Service outreach and event specialist says the gesture has been a huge help since the shelter is extremely overcrowded. “It has been a constant problem, being the county’s only open-admission shelter, we take in nearly 15-20 animals every day,” said Wohlgefahrt.

Elwonger says all of the proceeds are going to help build a new shelter.

Photo Courtesy of Motorworks Brewing