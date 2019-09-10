Florida bus driver charged with child abuse after harming wheelchair bound child

A school bus driver from Fort Walton Beach, Florida is currently facing child abuse charges after video showed her abusing a non-verbal wheelchair bound student.

The incident was recorded last month on a bus headed to Silver Sands School.

Officials say Evelyn Fields was captured on video violently shaking the arms of the student, yelling in his face, and poking his head with her finger because the student was capping his hands.

The parents of the child say he could have been seriously injured as he has a disease that causes him to have weaken bones.

Those who know the student also reported that the student is known to clap his hands when he is happy.