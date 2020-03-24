Florida Commissioner Falsely Claims: Virus Cured by Blowing a Hair Dryer Up your Nose

Okeechobee County Commissioner Bryant Culpepper is apologizing after falsely claiming during a pubic meeting that blowing a hairdryer up your nose can cure the coronavirus. Video captured Culpepper bragging about his paramedic background before telling the meeting you can blow a hairdryer up your nose to kill all the viruses inside. He also said the “cure” came from a coronavirus expert but Facebook users slammed the commissioner, saying he was “dangerously ignorant.” Culpepper says he will not give any more suggestions that have not been “tried and proven.”