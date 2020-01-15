Florida Could Soon Change Fireworks Law

Floridians might soon be able to more easily buy certain types of fireworks to celebrate holidays such as the Fourth of July and New Year’s.

The state’s Senate Rules Committee approved a bill on Wednesday that would legalize the use of exploding fireworks on those holidays.

Currently, Floridians are required to sign a document that claims the person is purchasing such items in order to scare birds away from farms and fish hatcheries.

Those are the only uses allowed under the current law.

“Fireworks law in Florida is one of the craziest laws we have on the books. We literally require you to commit fraud in order to purchase fireworks,” says Republican Senator Jeff Brandes. “You can buy sparklers in Florida, that’s no problem, but you can also buy mortars. All you have to do is sign a piece of paper to say you’re using them to scare birds.”

His colleague, Republican Senator Travis Hutson, is sponsoring the bill.

According to Hutson, “I believe Floridians should be able to enjoy their holidays and not be confused or discouraged by our fireworks laws.”

The bill now heads to the full Senate for a vote.