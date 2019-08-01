Florida Court Reverses Judge’s Decision on Abortion Waiting Period

A Florida appeals court stepped into the ongoing abortion debate on Thursday by reversing a circuit judge’s ruling on a waiting period.

The 1st District Court of Appeal announced Thursday that Circuit Judge Terry Lewis made an error when he declared in 2018 that a 24-hour waiting period for abortions was unconstitutional.

The reversal ruling means the issue over the waiting period goes back to the circuit court.

Judge Lewis’ previous ruling came after the Florida Supreme Court temporarily blocked the law.

The appeals court voted 2-1, and explained that the state presented a “feeble” case to the Supreme Court when it tried to stop the judge’s injunction, but it strengthened its case since then. To that end, the court believes the case should proceed to trial.

Former Governor Rick Scott signed the waiting period into law in four years ago. The ACLU challenged it on behalf of a Gainesville abortion clinic.