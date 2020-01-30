Florida Daycare Worker Writes Message to Mom On Boy’s Stomach

A Florida daycare worker is out of a job for an incident that left one mother outraged.

Heather Chisum says when she went to pick up her son from a Sanibel daycare this week, she found a message written in marker on his stomach.

It read, in part, ‘Mom, I’m out of diapers read the report.’ She says all the daycare workers had to do was verbally tell her that her son was running low on diapers.

Since posting about what happened on Facebook, she has gotten an apology from the Children’s Education Center of the Islands.

“We are aware of the incident at the school, and we are terribly sorry for the distress it has caused the family involved as well as all of our families. It was a breach of our professional ethics on the part of the teacher,” said Cindy Carter DeCosta, executive director of the Children’s Education Center of the Islands.

A spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Children and Families said the agency is looking into the incident.

Also investigating is the Early Learning Coalition of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers, which handles contracts for low-income and at-risk educational services involving organizations like the Sanibel center.

“No way, no how is this appropriate,” said Susan Block, CEO of the coalition.

“Our staff will investigate,” she said. “I suspect in any group of individuals you’ll get one bad actor. That’s what we will investigate for assurances that it won’t happen again.”

A daycare executive says the teacher breached their professional ethics code and has been removed from the school.

The school says it’s also reviewing its protocols to make sure nothing like this happens again.

The mother of the child pulled both her children from the center.