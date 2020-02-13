Florida Department of Education Adopts Common Core Replacement

The Florida Department of Education this week formally adopted B.E.S.T. Standards and plans to replace Common Core through what it calls “the most aggressive transition timeline in Florida’s history.”

Starting in the 2021-2022 school year, the new B.E.S.T. (Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking) Standards for English Language Arts (ELA) will be rolled out for kindergarten through 2nd grade. Teachers in those grades will also be provided with new instruction materials.

The move makes Florida the first state to have a civics book list incorporated into English Language Arts (ELA) standards, as well as the first in the country to have a book list across all grades.

B.E.S.T. Standards will be established in ELA in Math for all grades during the 2022-23 school year. Statewide assessments will also be changed during that school year.

The State Board of Education moves to adopt Florida’s B.E.S.T. Standards, with the most aggressive transition timeline in Florida’s history. #fledu #flbeststandards @richardcorcoran pic.twitter.com/q4pBvaz37l — Florida Department of Education (@EducationFL) February 12, 2020

“Florida has officially eliminated Common Core. I truly think this is a great next step for students, teachers, and parents,” says Gov. Ron DeSantis. “We’ve developed clear and concise expectations for students at every grade level and allow teachers the opportunity to do what they love most – inspire young Floridians to achieve their greatest potential.”

He adds, “These standards create pathways for students that lead to great college and professional outcomes and parents will now be able to reinforce what their children are learn in the classroom every day. Florida’s B.E.S.T. Standards were made by Florida teachers for Florida students, and I know they will be a model for the rest of the nation.”

According to Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, the state “has dropped the crazy math. Florida has completely removed ourselves from the confines of Common Core.”

Click here to read more about the Florida B.E.S.T. Standards.