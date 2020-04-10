Florida deputy arrested for trying to recruit teens for porn

Officials in Tavares, Florida have arrested a deputy who reportedly tried to convince three teenaged girls to perform in pornographic videos.

Lake County Deputy Jose Rodriguez was arrested on Tuesday.

Authorities say Rodriguez met the 16 and 17-year-old girls while working as a deputy and initially recruited them to help with his off-duty job as a tobacco sales compliance inspector.

He then began pressuring the teens from 2016 to 2019, according to the report.

Rodriguez has since been charged with three counts of solicitation to commit sexual performance by a child.

In addition to his charges, Rodriguez has also been suspended from his position and termination proceedings are ongoing.