Florida Deputy Rescues Dog Chasing After Owner’s Car Who Abandoned it on Busy Road

(Eustis, Florida) — A woman from Lake County is facing charges of animal abandonment after investigators say she dumped her dog in the middle of a busy road.

It all began when a captain with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office saw a driver toss the puppy out of her car and then drive away.

The loyal pooch darted in and out of traffic running after its owner’s car.

Fortunately, the captain safely retrieved the dog from traffic and pulled over the driver, the sheriff’s office said.

According to investigators, 18-year-old Anna Kist said she could no longer take care of the dog and dumping it in traffic was her way of getting rid of it.

Animal Enforcement officers said the dog appeared to be severely malnourished but in good spirits.

Kist is being held on a $1,000 bond. The dog is with Lake County Animal Services.

It should be noted that this situation is EASILY avoided. That is what the Lake County Animal Shelter is here for. Check out lakecountyfl.gov/offices/animal_services/ for more information.