Florida doctors arrested for taking down neighbor’s Trump campaign flag

Two doctors have been arrested after police say they took down a campaign flag supporting President Donald Trump from their neighbor’s property.

According to a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s report, 41-year-old Geoffrey Michael Fraiche and 38-year-old Laura Ann Webb-Fraiche took the flag down on April 7 while their two children were with them. They were caught on video.

The two work as gynecologists in different Pensacola hospitals.

They have been charged with crimes including trespassing and larceny, and released from county jail.

Representative Matt Gaetz called their actions “despicable.”