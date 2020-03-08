Florida DOH: Third presumptive positive Coronavirus case in Broward County

Florida Department of Health confirms a 67-year-old Broward County man has tested presumptive positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) Sunday. This brings the total to three reported coronavirus patients in the county.

The health department tweeted, the patient is currently in isolation.

Two patients in Broward county were confirmed presumptive positive for COVID-19 Friday. FDOH announced those cases during the same time it confirmed a COVID-19 patient in Lee County.

Palm Beach County Department of Health Director Dr. Alina Alonso, County Administrator Verdenia Baker, county commissioners and representatives from emergency management announced Sunday evening that the Pennsylvania Department of Health had recently advised the Florida Department of Health that a man who traveled to West Palm Beach for a convention Feb. 28 has tested positive for COVID-19. The man has since flown back to Pennsylvania.

According to the Florida Department of Health, there is a total of 17 positive cases of the coronavirus connected to Florida. Of those cases, 11 patients are Florida residents, one patient is an out-of-state resident and five are repatriated cases.

The CDC is also advising the elderly to not board crew ships or take cruises at this time.

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Gov. Ron DeSantis met with Vice President Mike Pence, Florida’s two U.S. senators and cruise line officials Saturday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale asthe state Department of Health announced more presumptive cases of the disease — this time in Charlotte, Okaloosa, Volusia and Manatee Counties.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday the Florida Department of Health tweeted about a new presumptive positive case in Manatee County where it said the patient is in isolation and being cared for.

The Department of Health also announced cases in Volusia and Okaloosa counties in a tweet just after 7 p.m. Saturday. The post affirmed both individuals are now isolated but had recently traveled on a Nile River Cruise in Egypt.

A press release issued by the department reported the patient in Volusia county is a 66-year-old woman and the patient in Okaloosa County is a 61-year-old woman.

As a result of the cases, the department is now advising individuals who traveled on the Nile River Cruise from Feb. 4 to 18 to isolate themselves for 14 days upon returning home after multiple passengers tested positive for the virus.

