Florida DOT Offering Free Coffee at Select Times and Rest Stops for Thanksgiving

The Florida Department of Transportation is offering a little something to ease drivers’ travels and promote safety during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

If you are headed out of town and traveling on Florida’s Turnpike, Shell convenience stores at five Service Plazas will be offering a free pick-me-up in the form of hot coffee at select times.

The Service Plazas include:

-Turkey Lake in Orange County

-Canoe Creek in Osceola County

-Fort Drum in Okeechobee County

-Fort Pierce in St. Lucie County

-West Palm Beach in Palm Beach County

Times:

-11 p.m. Wednesday, November 27 to 6 a.m., Thursday, November 28

-11 p.m., Sunday, December 1 to 6 a.m., Monday, December 2

Florida's Turnpike is offering free coffee at the Shell convenience stores or in the lobby of our Service Plazas during specific peak Thanksgiving travel periods. More: https://t.co/2y3lhOZ2NS #FocusOnDrivingFL #ArriveAlive #StateFarmRoadRangers #AssistPatrol @FLHSMV pic.twitter.com/zcZB3AZgyu — Florida's Turnpike (@FloridaTurnpike) November 26, 2019

FDOT adds that the normal morning and afternoon rush-hour periods of 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. may be congested with holiday travelers as well as local commuters on their way to work. With that in mind, the agency encourages motorists to schedule their travel away from those peak hours.