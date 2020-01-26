Florida “Easter Bunny” Arrested Following Hit-and-Run

A Florida man who became a video sensation last year after fighting a man in Orlando while dressed as the Easter Bunny has been arrested, according to authorities.

Earlier this month, Antoine McDonald was driving a motorcycle when he ran a stop sign and then crashed into a carport before fleeing the scene, the Florida Highway Patrol says. The carport later collapsed onto the vehicle.

When deputies went to McDonald’s home, they saw a gray car driving away with McDonald laying in the backseat.

When a deputy went to arrest the suspect, he denied being a part of the incident.

“I wasn’t in any crash. I’m the Orlando Easter bunny, Google it,” he said, while wearing the same Easter Bunny suit, according to an arrest report.

A report in the Orlando Sentinel states that authorities had McDonald remove the costume before arresting him.

He is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, driving with a suspended license and operating a motorcycle without a license.