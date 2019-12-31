Florida football player hit and killed by train

Bryce Gowdy,17, was struck and killed by a train a week before he was headed to join Georgia Tech’s football team.

Gowdy was involved in a pedestrian accident involving a train Monday morning, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Officials say it is unclear what caused the accident.

Gowdy who was a standout wide receiver at Deerfield Beach High School finished classes early so he could start classes and join Georgia Tech’s football team on Jan. 6, the school said in a release.

Gowdy was the 37th-ranked wide receiver in the country according to Rival.com.