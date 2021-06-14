Florida Georgia Line and Nelly have a “Lil Bit” of fun in new video

John Shearer/ABC

Florida Georgia Line is reuniting with Nelly in the video for “Lil Bit.”

Set in Nashville, the video sees FGL’s Tyler Hubbard picking the rapper up in his truck, after which the two cruise around town as the hip-hop-meets-country number plays in the background.

The video spotlights hip-hop dancers and local haunts, including Shop Hands Barber Shop. The guys later meet up with Tyler’s FGL partner Brian Kelley, singing and hanging by their tour buses before heading to a backyard party flush with twinkle lights and red Solo cups.

“It’s always great when we get a chance to get together because our chemistry is genuine,” Nelly shares with People about the country duo. “They are family, they are like little brothers and it’s really great when you can see people who you care for so much, grow and become single bachelors into these married guys with kids, and being able to make their dreams come true. Not just for themselves, but also for their families as well.”

“Lil Bit” is the lead single off Nelly’s country-leaning EP, The Heartland, expected to be released this summer.

The two acts first joined forces in 2013 for a remix of Florida Georgia Line’s hit single “Cruise,” which reached #4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

