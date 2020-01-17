Florida Georgia Line are at work on a new album — and they’re having a blast

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAFlorida Georgia Line is kicking off 2020 in the studio. The superstar duo posted a series of pictures on Instagram Thursday and by the looks of things, the stint in the studio is proving to be just as fun as it is productive.

“Workin’ hard or hardly workin’?” FGLwrote in their post, along with an image of the duo’s Brian Kelley goofing off with a drink in his hand. The next in the series of two pictures is a little more serious: It shows Brian and his bandmate Tyler Hubbard seated in the studio, working on new music.

The band also posted an array of shots of the studio on their Instagram stories. While they didn’t offer too many details about the new songs they’ve got up their sleeves, they did tag producer and songwriter Corey Crowder, a frequent band collaborator. They also included a number of intriguing hashtags in their post, including “#record5” and “#lesssgo.”

FGL’s last album, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, came out in early 2019. That record includes the hit singles “Simple,” “Talk You Out of It” and “Blessings.”

