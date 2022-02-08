Florida Georgia Line are “taking a break”

John Shearer/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Florida Georgia Line is going on hiatus.

Following speculation that the duo of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley was breaking up after Tyler temporarily unfollowed his band mate on social media in the midst of the 2020 election and canceling their 2021 tour over COVID-19 concerns, FGL is setting the record straight.

“I think ‘taking a break’ is the proper term, as opposed to breaking up,” Tyler tells People. Brian, who has moved back to his home state of Florida, insists that they’re not parting ways, but rather focusing on their personal passions. The Ormond Beach native recently released his debut solo album, Sunshine State of Mind, and will be embarking on the headlining Made by the Water Tour this spring and summer.

“We’re taking a break from recording our music,” Brian says. “We’re being artists. We love creating. And so a couple years back, we started writing without each other and trying different writers, and now we’re both doing that with our music.”

FGL currently has a handful of shows scheduled on the calendar this year, which Tyler refers to as a chance to “celebrate” their legacy and fans.” He says that he and Brian will “then support each other on the next chapter of our musical and creative journey, which is going to be individually for a while,” adding, “So we’re excited.”

On Sunday, the duo reunited for the opening of their new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame, Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong, which is on display until January 1, 2023.

