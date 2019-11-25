Florida Georgia Line bring “Blessings” to families in need this holiday season

John Shearer, Sweet Talk Publicity

John Shearer, Sweet Talk PublicityFlorida Georgia Line will celebrate this year’s holiday season by bringing joy to families in need. In keeping with the theme of gratitude they emphasize in their new song, “Blessings,” bandmates Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley have announced a series of give-back initiatives.

The superstar duo kicked things off earlier this month with their first Blessings yard sale, which took place at their Nashville event and meet + greet venue and benefited Home Street Home Ministries.

That’s just the beginning. Starting Dec. 3, FGL is launching a toy drive in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville. Those who wish to contribute can drop off toys and art supplies at the event venue during business hours, where free drinks and snacks will also be on offer.

Additionally, FGL will host a concert tonight in support of the USO. The private event will welcome Fort Campbell servicemen and women to the group’s downtown Nashville bar and restaurant, FGL House. Performers will include RaeLynn, Canaan Smith, Corey Crowder, Dylan Schneider and Blake Redferrin.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.