Florida Georgia Line cancel their 2021 I Love My Country Tour amid continuing COVID-19 concerns

John Shearer

A month before they were set to kick off their 2021 I Love My Country Tour, Florida Georgia Line are canceling their plans. The duo announced on Friday that the trek, which would have run through November, will not take place after all.

The news comes amid rising COVID-19 cases nationwide, and continuing concern over safety protocols during the pandemic. Refunds will be automatically issued to ticket holders via the point of purchase.

“There is nothing better than seeing all of your faces from the stage, feeling your good energy and making memories together,” the duo’s Tyler Hubbard says. “We were hopeful we could get back on the road this fall, and are so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we know in our hearts that we still have to make sure we’re keeping our fans and crew safe.”

Many other touring acts and festivals have also had to make changes to their planned shows because of the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19. Entertainment company Live Nation recently implemented a new policy, in which fans will have to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a 72-hour negative test in order to attend events, for example.

“To our fans, band, crew and all the venues around the country, thank you for your love and support!” adds Hubbard’s FGL band mate Brian Kelley. “We couldn’t do what we do without you, and we hope we can all do our part to bring live music back soon.”

The 2021 I Love My Country Tour would have also featured opening acts Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin.

