Florida Georgia Line declare "I Love My Country" in new song

ABC/Randy HolmesFlorida Georgia Line has new music on the way.

The duo of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley teased on Instagram that they're releasing a new song called "I Love My Country" on Friday.

The twosome are hard at work on their upcoming album, and the new track will be its first release. Tyler and Brian sat down at their treehouse studio to share a video with fans offering insight into the song.

"It could not be more appropriate for a time like now. We're all kind of living in an uncertain time, we're kind of quarantined, not really sure what the future holds, but we're still loving life, still having a good time, and this song really does that for us," Tyler explains. "It brings us so much joy and makes us feel so good, so we hope it does the same for you guys"

Tyler and Brian have previously stated that they'll donate $1,000 to each of their employees at FGL House, their bar and restaurant in downtown Nashville that's been shut down for the time being due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They follow in the footsteps of Dierks Bentley, who made the same pledge to the employees at his Nashville establishment, Whiskey Row.

