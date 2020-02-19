Florida Georgia Line heads to the country for remix of Justin Bieber's "Yummy"

ABC/Randy Holmes

Florida Georgia Line has added a country flavor to Justin Bieber's "Yummy."

The duo teamed up with the pop superstar for a country remix of his hit track, adding countrified references ranging from black stallions to Chick-Fil-A.

FGL honors the song's original instrumentation while Justin adds a little twang to his vocals. Meanwhile, the duo's Tyler Hubbard takes on the second verse that mentions Waffle House, Chick-Fil-A and heading out to the country for home cooking.

"Yummy let me take you to the country/We can call it home cooking/I mean chicken/You my dumpling/We say grace/I say thanks/For my baby and this drank," he raps over the earworm melody.

"Just a little fun with the fellas," Justin says of the song on Instagram.

The "Meant to Be" hitmakers teased on social media that they were cooking up a "Yummy" remix with Justin 10 days before its release. "Yummy" is the lead single off Justin's new album, Changes.

