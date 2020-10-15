Florida Georgia Line honored for their work with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Courtesy of St. Jude/ALSAC

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line are the latest country artists to receive the Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award for their work with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

They picked up the new honor during the hospital’s annual Country Cares for St. Jude Kids event, which took place via livestream on Thursday afternoon. Typically, Country Cares is an in-person weekend of education and celebration in the hospital’s hometown of Memphis, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held virtually this year.



FGL were honored for their longstanding support of St. Jude. They’ve made several appearances at St. Jude events and even played a special show at the hospital last year while on their 2019 tour.



“There is truly no place like St. Jude,” Tyler explains. “Whenever we visit, we are continually inspired by the kids’ strength and their amazing stories of bravery. Giving back is in our hearts and to be presented this award is an absolute honor.”

Lady A was the most recent country act to receive the Angels Among Us Award. The trio accepted it in January 2020 from Alabama‘s Randy Owen, the award’s namesake, who’s has been at the helm of Country Cares since its inception.



Other honorees from previous years include Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker and many more.

By Carena Liptak

