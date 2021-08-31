Florida Georgia Line, Jordan Davis & more join 2022 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam lineup

Connie Chronuk/ABC

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam has tapped an all-star lineup for its 10th anniversary.

Florida Georgia Line will serve as one of the headlining acts of the three-day festival, taking place in Panama City Beach, Florida June 3-5. They join previously announced headliners Old Dominion and Brooks & Dunn.

Jordan Davis, Maddie & Tae and Mitchell Tenpenny have also been added to the lineup, joining other performers Scotty McCreery, “My Boy” singer Elvie Shane, Tyler Rich and more.

FGL replaces Chris Stapleton, who was set to headline the 2021 event but had to bow out of the new date in 2022 due to a scheduling conflict.

The 2020 edition of Gulf Coast Jam was postponed to June 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With a surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S., festival organizers decided to move the 2021 event, originally planned for Labor Day weekend, to 2022. Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam COO Mark Sheldon says the first weekend in June will be the festival’s new permanent date.

Tickets are available now.

