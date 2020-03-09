Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum + more to appear on "Songland" season two

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesA slew of country superstars will appear on season two of Songland.

Billboard reports that Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum and Martina McBride are on the star-studded roster of artists who will be pitched songs written specifically for them by aspiring songwriters. The fresh talent works with a panel of established producers and writers comprised of Shane McAnally -- who's worked with Kacey Musgraves, Sam Hunt, Kenny Chesney and more -- OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder, and Ester Dean, whose clientele includes Rihanna, Katy Perry. At the end of the episode, the artist picks a song to record and release.

FGL's "Meant to Be" collaborator Bebe Rexha will also appear during season two of Songland. Season one saw the likes of Kelsea Ballerini and Old Dominion among the superstars who were pitched a song.

The new season of Songland airs on April 13 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved