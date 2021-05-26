Florida Georgia Line map out I Love My Country Tour 2021, kicking off in September

Big Machine Label Group

Florida Georgia Line’s pandemic-imposed road hiatus ends this fall: The country duo have announced their upcoming I Love My Country Tour, which kicks off September 24 in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Touring is back, y’all!” the duo declared in a statement. “This is the longest we’ve gone without being on the road, and we’ve been counting down the days until we can finally say — we’re going on tour!”

FGL’s tour takes its name from the hit lead single off their newest album, Life Rolls On, which they put out in February. Due to COVID-19 shutdowns, their upcoming tour will be the first chance the band has gotten to bring much of that project to a live setting.

“We’re excited to see your faces, feel the energy and bring some good vibes to your city this fall. Let’s make some new memories!” the band mates go on to say.

Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin are opening acts for the I Love My Country Tour. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning next Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. local time. The tour extends through late November. For a complete list of dates, visit FGL’s website.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.