Florida Georgia Line “May We All: The Musical” Set For 2022 Debut

Florida Georgia Line’s 2016 hit “May We All” (feat. Tim McGraw) has inspired a new musical that will soon debut in Nashville.

The musical will feature two NEW FGL tracks, alongside music from Kenny Chesney + Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Dolly Parton and more.

May We All: The Musical is set for a June 2022 residency premiere at Nashville’s Tenn. Performing Arts Center before hitting numerous theaters throughput the country.

Bryan Kelly’s production team at CuzBro Productions will co-produce the project alongside Lively McCabe Ent.