Florida Georgia Line pops the top on their new '6-Pack EP' this weekend

As we roll into Memorial Day weekend, Florida Georgia Line has the perfect “sampler pack” of love songs, party songs, and songs of unity and togetherness. The superstar duo’s new EP, 6-Pack, arrives today.

The six-song collection features their current single, “I Love My Country,” which is currently rising up the Top 20 at country radio. The band mates also lean into their patriotic side with the timely “U.S. Stronger,” a sentimental power ballad celebrating the American way of life.

The track listing also features “Second Guessing,” a love song that the band chose during their week as featured artists on TV songwriting competition, Songland. “Second Guessing” bows in the top spot on iTunes’ all-genre Top Songs chart this week.

The 6-Pack EP is a prelude to FGL’s next full-length album, which is expected later in the year.

In the meantime, Florida Georgia Line is celebrating Memorial Day Sunday afternoon, uniting with a star-studded roster of country stars for an epic, from-home performance of the national anthem during NBC’s Indy 500 Special: Back Home Again.

