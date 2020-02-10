Florida Georgia Line releasing country remix of Justin Bieber hit

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesNew music is on the way from Florida Georgia Line.

The duo of Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard revealed via Instagram on Sunday that a new song will be dropping on February 19. Based on the hashtags in the post, fans can expect to hear a cover of Justin Bieber's "Yummy." The twosome also tagged the superstar in their post.

FGL shared the news alongside a muted video of themselves listening to the track in the studio, both bopping along to the beat and sharing an approving fist bump.

"Y’ALL!!!!! Start your countdown! On this fine Sunday morning we can officially say we are 10 DAYS AWAY from y’all hearing thissssssssss fresh new music! Dropping Feb 19th #yummycountryremix #itsreallyhappening," they wrote.

"Yummy" is the lead single off Bieber's forthcoming album, Changes, set for release on Valentine's Day. The pop star also has a hit on country radio with his collaboration with Dan + Shay on "10,000 Hours."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.