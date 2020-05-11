Florida Georgia Line releasing new EP, '6-Pack'

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboFlorida Georgia Line have a new project on their hands.

The duo of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley announced on Twitter today that they're dropping a six-song EP next week. Titled 6-Pack, the project features current single "I Love My Country," along with five other songs they describe as "summer jams."

"Can’t keep all this new music to ourselves any longer," the duo writes, adding that they'll preview a new song from the EP tomorrow.

The ACM Award-winning act unveiled the video for "I Love My Country" last week. It features clips submitted by fans, showing them engaging in range of activities, from fishing a full bottle of beer out of lake, to lip syncing along to the song from a hot tub. We also see Brian at the beach solo, and Tyler leading a sing-a-long at home with his wife Hayley, daughter Olivia and son Luca.

6-Pack will be released on May 22.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.