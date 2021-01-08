Florida Georgia Line rev things up with their "New Truck"

Courtesy of BMLG Records

As Florida Georgia Line gear up for the release of Life Rolls On, their fifth studio album, next month, the duo is keeping excitement high with a catchy new song. They just dropped “New Truck,” a feel-good anthem about cruising around in a brand-new ride.



“With ‘New Truck,’ we were like, ‘Man, this feels good. I just want to ride around in my truck, listen to this and have a song to jam to.’ When any of our buddies get a new truck now, we can send it to them and say, ‘Yo, bump this in the truck!’” the band’s Tyler Hubbard says of the song.



“It feels really different and fresh,” adds Brian Kelley. “It’s got a fun innocence about it, too.”

“New Truck” the 11th of 16 tracks on Life Rolls On, which also includes FGL hits like “I Love My Country” and “Long Live.” The full project drops on February 12.



The band mates have been busy, as they’re gearing up for some solo projects in 2021 as well as readying their new album. They recently told fans that while they’ve got no plans to break up, they’re both expanding their horizons with some new endeavors outside the band this year. Brian says he’s got some solo songs that will come out as a collection, while Tyler’s working on a number of collaborations. The first of those is “Undivided,” a duet with Tim McGraw that’s coming out next week.



Meanwhile, the pair are still having fun doing what FGL does best. In addition to the song, they also dropped a quirky, playful and ‘70s-esque lyric video to go along with “New Truck.”





