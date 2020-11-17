Florida Georgia Line signs multi-year touring deal

John Shearer

Florida Georgia Line has inked a multi-year touring deal in North America with Live Nation.

Billboard reports that the deal will make Live Nation the exclusive tour promoter for the duo of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, with hopes of resuming touring as early as summer 2021.

Like countless other artists, FGL has been off the road this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two saying in a statement that they have used this time to focus on writing and creativity but are “itching” to get back on the road.

“We miss our fans, and the live energy and connection we have with them when we hit the stage,” FGL states. “Our Live Nation family has been a great partner in the past, and we’re excited to be teaming up like this together. Getting back on tour and being able to share our new music can’t come soon enough!”

The Live Nation deal comes in the wake of rumors that the duo was on the rocks after a fan noticed that Tyler and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, had unfollowed Brian and his wife, Brittney Kelley, on Instagram. The Hubbards have since re-followed the Kelleys, with a source telling Billboard there is “no truth” to the breakup rumors.

Florida Georgia Line is working on their fifth studio album and has already released “Long Live” as the lead single.

