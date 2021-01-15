Florida Georgia Line stay the course through life’s ups and downs in sobering Life Rolls On title track

Courtesy of BMLG Records

Florida Georgia Line share a message of resilience in “Life Rolls On,” the just-released title track to their upcoming fifth studio album.



“As long as my heart keeps beatin’ / And these old lungs keep breathin’ / The highs and the lows / yes and the nos / Only gonna make you strong,” the country duo reflects in the song’s lyrics. “…Oh, and I know it might be alright, might be all wrong / But life rolls on / And on and on and on…”

Taking a zoomed-out perspective on all the successes and challenges life brings, “Life Rolls On” spotlights FGL’s more reflective side. That’s quite a change from the whimsical and quirky “New Truck,” another song off their new album that the duo recently put out. So far, songs off the project have also ranged from the hard-partying chart-topper “I Love My Country” to the band’s warm and anthemic current single, “Long Live.”

“Life Rolls On” is the 16th and final track on Life Rolls On, which is due out February 12.



The record comes in the midst of a busy year for FGL, who recently announced to fans that they plan to release some individual projects this year in addition to their work as a duo. Brian Kelley says he’s at work on some solo material, while Tyler Hubbard has hinted at plans to collaborate with other artists in the genre. In fact, he kicked that venture off this week with the release of “‘Undivided,” a duet with Tim McGraw.





By Carena Liptak

