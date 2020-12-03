Florida Georgia Line tease a “big announcement” for the end of this week

John Shearer

The band mates of Florida Georgia Line have got something up their sleeves.



This week, the duo took to social media to tease something new, posting a montage video of the cover art of all four of their albums. “Big announcement coming tomorrow morning…” they wrote in the caption, alongside the hashtag “#FGL5.”



FGL will share their big news on Friday morning. Until then, fans are speculating in the comments section of the band’s post what that announcement might be. Many wondered if the duo are gearing up to announce their fifth studio album.

That’s an especially compelling possibility since their newest single, “Long Live,” is playing in the background of their social media teaser video. That’s the first release to come off FGL’s as-yet-unannounced next project.



FGL band mates Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley have also said that they’re at work on their next musical chapter. Last month, they brushed off rumors of a breakup after Tyler briefly unfollowed Brian on social media during the height of an especially fraught presidential election season.



Though the pair might not always see eye to eye in terms of politics, they assured fans that their musical partnership was stronger than ever. In fact, last month, the duo signed a multi-year touring deal in North America with Live Nation.





