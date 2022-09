Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line. PHOTO: JOHN SHEARER

Florida Georgia Line shared the stage for the last time, thanking fans in an emotional farewell show.

The country duo, consisting of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley had been hinting to a break for some time, taking different creative paths with their solo careers.

Their show at the Minn. State Fair ended with “Cruise” and them walking off separate sides of the stage.