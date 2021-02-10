Florida Georgia Line to celebrate album release with global livestream on Amazon Music

Amazon Music

Florida Georgia Line is celebrating their new album with a global livestream event, “Life Rolls on From the FGL House.”

The hit making duo will perform from their namesake bar in downtown Nashville on February 17 following the release of their new album, Life Rolls On, which comes out on Friday.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will perform a full-band show featuring new tracks off the project that boasts hit singles “I Love My Country” and “Long Live.”

CMT’s Cody Alan will host a Q&A with the duo before the show that streams on the Amazon Music Twitch channel at 9 p.m. ET.

Additionally, FGL, Amazon Music and the duo’s record label, Big Machine Label Group, have donated to the Nashville Neighbors Fund to help businesses affected by the bombing in Nashville on Christmas morning. Fans will also be able to donate to the fund during the show.

“We’ve definitely been missing the road, our band, and especially our fans. We can’t think of a better reason to team up with our CMT family and hit the stage at FGL House in support of our fellow downtown Nashville merchants affected by the bombing,” FGL shares. “With the help of our friends at Amazon Music, we’ll be playing and live streaming tunes from LIFE ROLLS ON, and can’t wait to share some good vibes with our community. Tune in y’all!”

By Cillea Houghton

