Florida Georgia Line Want To Pay Your Bills For A Month!

The Florida Georgia Line boys are finding new ways to help their fans during the Coronavirus pandemic.
The “I Love My Country” singers are asking fans to submit videos doing “country things” using the hashtag #FGLCountryChallenge for not only a chance to appear in their music video, but also have their bills covered for a month!
We’re loving your #ILoveMyCountry videos & think it’s time for a good ol’ competition 😂 Show us what you got using #FGLCountryChallenge & the form below for a chance to be in our music video. 1 winner will get their bills paid for a month! Have fun y’all! https://t.co/YWDIVeAARp pic.twitter.com/xDcb50ShSx
— Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) April 24, 2020